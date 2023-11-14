Paul Stewart: ‘Football is the biggest sport in the world, it should give something back’

Former England footballer turned safeguarding expert Paul Stewart on working with charity Street Soccer on Football For Good Day, government sentiments on homelessness and his old club Tottenham Hotspur.

Paul Stewart knows the two faces of the beautiful game better than most. The former England international played at the top level for Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, scoring in their 1991 FA Cup final win, but revealed years later that he had contemplated suicide throughout his career as a result of sexual abuse he suffered from a boyhood coach.

Now Stewart is determined to use the game to help the vulnerable and prevent more suffering. As well as running his own safeguarding consultancy that advises clubs and young players in England and overseas, the 59-year-old is an ambassador for Street Soccer, a charity dedicated to tackling youth homelessness through football.

Read more One of Manchester United’s top investors has ditched more than half of its stock

On Sunday, it will stage a tournament featuring 10 teams from its Street Soccer Foundation Academy at the London Stadium, home of West Ham United. It is part of the first Football For Good Day, a global initiative harnessing the sport’s power across 56 Commonwealth countries, and will be followed by a sponsored sleepout in the former Olympic venue.

“They’re a great cause and a great concept to involve people who are struggling in life,” Stewart, who has witnessed the Academy’s work first-hand, tells City A.M. “I was at the first programme at Liverpool and saw the difference it made to lives. To see the progress was phenomenal.

“We sometimes forget that in this world it’s difficult for some to find their way. These events raise the profile of the issue of homelessness and the most vulnerable in society in a sport that is massive. I think it’s important to use those platforms to highlight issues in our society.

“Football is the biggest sport in the world, and with the revenue it generates we should give something back. Clubs have a responsibility to do something in their communities. Street Soccer is one of the programmes that does that.”

Braverman homeless jibe ‘deplorable’, says Stewart

While Stewart believes football can help homelessness, he emphasises that it should not fall to sport to make up for society’s shortfalls. When former Home Secretary’s Suella Braverman comments about sleeping rough being “a lifestyle choice” come up, his contempt is clear.

“I don’t get involved in politics, but to say something like that is deplorable. Homelessness isn’t a lifestyle choice; these people genuinely can’t afford to have a home,” he adds.

“In this country with the weather that we have, why would anyone want to live on the streets in winter? They can’t afford to feed themselves and put a roof over their heads. It’s just another comment from an inept and inadequate government, if you ask me.”

West Ham’s London Stadium will stage the Street Soccer Foundation Academy tournament on Sunday

Stewart: ‘Tottenham don’t have depth to win league’

Stewart is a native Mancunian and launched his career at Blackpool but cherishes his time at Tottenham most and has been encouraged by the start made by new manager Ange Postecoglou, especially given the loss of record scorer Harry Kane.

“It’s obvious that my best spell was at Spurs – winning my England caps, winning the FA Cup and scoring in the final – so they do hold a special place in my heart and they are probably the first result that I look for,” he says.

“They’ve almost forgotten Harry Kane within half a season which I don’t think anyone expected. The manager seems to have made a difference. I think everybody’s pleased with his playing style.”

Back-to-back defeats by Chelsea and Wolves plus a swathe of injuries have knocked them off the Premier League summit, and Stewart says a top-four finish and return to the Champions League would still represent a great campaign.

Stewart (far left) helped Tottenham win the 1991 FA Cup, scoring in the final

“When they were top of the league I wasn’t so sure they would sustain that because I don’t think the squad is strong enough in depth to hold a serious challenge for the title. I think the last two games have probably proven me right on that,” he adds.

“Manchester City could probably put two teams out and finish first and second. I know they’ve had a minor blip, but last season City came into gear in February and when the chips are down they pull out the goods.

“Realistically they [Spurs] are going to look for top four again, that will be their ultimate goal. I’d expect them to finish third or fourth in the league with the start that they’ve had, maybe do well in one of the cups. But anything more, we’re asking gold for silver.”

You can get involved with Football For Good Day. To sign up for the sleepout at the London Stadium, visit footballforgood.global/sleepout/ and to watch a live stream of the Street Soccer Foundation Academy Champions Trophy tournament see footballforgood.global/ffg23/