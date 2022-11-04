Pastry prices: Watchdog warns Cérélia‘s purchase of Jus-Rol could leave UK shoppers at risk

Puff pastry giant Cérélia‘s purchase of Jus-Rol could leave UK shoppers at risk of forking out higher prices, the competition watchdog has provisionally found.

After an initial investigation, the Competitions and Markets Authority (CMA) found that a merger of the two retailers raises concerns about the impact on prices and product quality.

Ready-to-bake items supplied by Cérélia and Jus-Rol account for nearly two-thirds of all such products sold in the UK, the regulator said.

According to the CMA probe, Jus-Rol products compete with retailers’ own-brand products supplied by Cérélia, tussling for the same space on shelves at many grocers.