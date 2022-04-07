Passenger rights take off as non-EU airlines including BA and easyJet to be made liable for compensation

Non-EU airlines operating on behalf of EU carriers are now liable for compensation.(Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Non EU airlines operating flights on behalf of carriers from the bloc will be liable for compensation for delayed and cancelled flights.

Issued today by the Court of Justice of the European Union, the verdict represents another boost to passenger rights.

“Passengers of a delayed flight may claim compensation from a non-EU air carrier where that carrier operates the entirety of the flight on behalf of an EU carrier,” judges said.

The case was brought to the court’s attention after three passenger made a single reservation with Lufthansa for a flight from Brussels to Californian city of San Jose.

The flight, which was operated entirely by United Airlines, reached the destination with a delay of almost four hours.

“The operating air carrier (United Airlines) which is obliged to compensate a passenger retains the right to seek compensation from any person, including third parties, in accordance with the applicable national law.”