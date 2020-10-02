Overnight: Trump in hospital as Boris says Brits got “complacent”

US President Donald Trump was taken to hospital late on Friday night less than 24 hours after testing positive for Covid-19.

A statement from the White House said that “out of an abundance of caution” the President had been moved to Walter Reed Military Medical Centre.

CBS News reported the President was suffering from a low-grade fever amongst other mild symptoms.

Read more: Guildhall to become Covid-19 testing centre

Meanwhile in Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson blamed the rise in positive cases in the UK on a “fraying of people’s discipline” during the summer months.

He told the BBC on Friday evening that Brits had become “kind of complacent and blasé” about the dangers of Covid-19.