Overground extension to Barking Riverside opens this summer ahead of schedule

The new services will connect Barking to Barking Riverside in seven minutes. (Photo/TfL)

The Overground extension to Barking Riverside will open this summer as works were completed ahead of schedule.

Transport for London (TfL) announced the change today, saying the opening was being brought forward from the autumn.

“The extension will be a game changer for Barking Riverside – vastly improving transport connectivity, accessibility and helping to realise plans to deliver much needed housing,” commented TfL’s chief capital officer Stuart Harvey.

Services on the 4.5km extension are expected to run every 15 minutes, taking only seven minutes to connect Barking Riverside to Barking.

Overground trains will continue to be operated by Arriva Rail London, who is already running the wider network as part of its contract with TfL.

The project is set to bring significant investment with it, enabling the construction of 10,000 new homes as well as commercial spaces.

“The new Overground station will have a huge impact on the existing and future community, cementing the status of this development as one of London’s most exciting emerging neighbourhoods,” added Vicky Savage, L&Q’s group director of development and sales.