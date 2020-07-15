Our favourite restaurants and bars re-open!

The City A.M. Club is your passport to networking, events and exclusive offers, with 60+ partners each providing a totally unique, curated experience.

As businesses make their first steps back towards ‘normal life’ we have listed some of our favourite London spots to help you keep up to date with what’s on offer across the City.

1 Lombard Street will reopen on 20th July with some exciting new changes as chef, restaurateur and food writer Mark Hix joins the team as Director of Food and Drink. 1 Lombard will open for breakfast, lunch and dinner from 20th July, but before that, the team will be serving Champagne and beers from their mobile bar on Mansion House Place between 12 and 7pm. So pop down for a refreshment and hear all the latest news from the team.

1 Lombard Street brings the restaurant to your home in the Goose Box. A 3 course meal with cocktails and wine, fully prepped and ready for you to cook at home every weekend. www.goosebox.co.uk

Book online at www.1lombardstreet.com or 020 7929 6611

Ekte Nordic Kitchen located in the Bloomberg Arcade, has been busy with takeaway and delivery over the last 5 weeks which will continue to be offered since reopening the doors to diners again, serving an all-day menu including their Danish open sandwiches (smorrebrod) on home-baked rye bread. All the Ekte favourites are be back on the menu including Danish meatballs with butter mash, pickled cucumber and lingonberries, alongside some new dishes from Executive Chef Robin Freeman. With plenty of seating indoors and on the covered terrace, Ekte will also continue to serve takeaway every day. Book online at www.ektelondon.co.uk or call 020 3814 8330. Open 7 days a week!

Madison the Manhattan style restaurant with supreme views across the City and London skyline, has officially reopened. With a line-up of hit DJs for the popular weekend brunches: ‘Brunch n’ Grind’ and ‘Soul House Sessions’, the sky-high venue has also made changes to the indoor and outdoor seating options, with new safety measures in place to ensure guests are protected. Visit www.madisonlondon.net to find out more.

The Royal Exchange We are delighted to announce that The Royal Exchange is now reopen, allowing visitors to once again experience the luxury shopping and dining destination in the heart of the City.

The Royal Exchange will be following all government guidance as the health and safety of both visitors and staff are of top priority. For more information on the safety measures in place, how to plan a visit, boutique opening times and for gifting inspiration, please visit theroyalexchange.co.uk.