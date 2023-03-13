Oscars shock as Best Supporting Actress award goes to underdog

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Best Supporting Actress for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Angela Bassett from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever did not take home the Best Supporting Actress gong tonight, in the first shake up of the night.

Bassett was the predicted winner of Best Supporting Actress, with most critics unanimously backing the actor.

However, Jamie Lee Curtis ended up winning for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Curtis played inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdra in the comedy-drama.

Curtis won her first Oscar tonight aged 64.

Picking up the award, Lee Curtis thanked the hundreds of people that made creating the film possible.

She said: “The entire group of artists who made this movie – we just won an Oscar!”

Earlier Ke Huy Quan won the Best Supporting Actor gong for the same movie.

And earlier on the red carpet, Lady Gaga was praised for running to help a photographer who took a fall.

Read our film editor Victoria Luxford’s predictions for who’s going to win the big awards tonight.

Sky, Now TV and freeview are airing the Oscars in the UK this year