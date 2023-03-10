The Oscars 2023: Who’s going to win? (And who should win?)

A quick quiz for you: off the top of your head, how many winners from last year’s Oscars can you name? 2022’s ceremony will be remembered for Will Smith slapping host Chris Rock, an event that overshadowed the actual awards, not leat his crowning moment when he was awarded Best Actor later in the night.

As Rock alluded to at the time, it made for great TV. However, the prestige of the Oscars has taken a hit (pun intended). The Academy will be hoping for less chaos this year, but who will take the gongs? City A.M. Film editor Victoria Luxford shares her top picks.

BEST PICTURE & BEST DIRECTOR

WHO’S GOING TO WIN?

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy will probably take the gold for both of these. It feels like the filmmaker’s time, and it’s a safe choice for a ceremony looking to restore some prestige.

WHO SHOULD WIN?

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniels If I were running the ceremony, directing duo Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) would be drowning in statuettes for their truly unique action-drama. It’s the type of film I adore, but may be too left field for Oscar voters. I see the brothers winning Best Original Screenplay, and perhaps winning big in the acting categories.

BEST ACTOR

Brendan Fraser and Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin

WHO’S GOING TO WIN?

Brendan Fraser, The Whale I just can’t see past the comeback story of Oscar season. Fraser’s tearful acceptance speeches at other film festivals have made the rounds on social media, and it would be an anti-climax if the immensely likeable star didn’t get The Big One. After last year’s Best Actor award became embroiled in controversy with Will Smith’s slap, former Mummy hunter Fraser would be a welcome palate cleanser.

WHO SHOULD WIN?

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin The Irishman took home a BAFTA, but Farrell’s own comeback trail has been underrated. Having become tabloid fodder, Farrell has knuckled down and quietly made a lot of good work in the last decade. I don’t think this is his time, but I’d love it if it was.

BEST ACTRESS

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

WHO’S GOING TO WIN?

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once This definitely is Yeoh’s moment. The classy veteran actor has done it all, and for once the sentimental choice is also the right one. Yeoh is terrific in this film, giving a performance that surely will have made The Academy as delighted as I was.

WHO SHOULD WIN?

Cate Blanchett, Tar The Australian was magnificent in this film about a conductor battling cancellation, but then isn’t she always? Her two Oscars could well welcome a new addition, but I think that familiarity (and Tar’s dreadful box office) may go against her.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

WHO’S GOING TO WIN?

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once The Academy loves a narrative, and few are better this year than Quan’s. After a fruitful child acting career, he left the industry due to declining opportunities for Asian actors. Inspired by Crazy Rich Asians, he went back into the industry and struck gold as Michelle Yeoh’s endearing husband. Like Fraser, the actor has had viewers in tears with his most popular films rarely in awards contention? The Marvel Cinematic Universe has just three Oscars, and all for the same film: 2019’s Black Panther. I have a hunch that industry legend Bassett may add a fourth, having been the standout of a Black Panther sequel that had to contend with the death of its star Chadwick Boseman.

WHO SHOULD WIN?

Hong Chau, The Whale A fine character actor, Chau was the secret weapon in the delightfully dark Satire The Menu, and did tremendous work as an overwrought nurse in The Whale. Brendan Fraser’s narrative has perhaps eclipsed her chances – what could be more Hollywood acceptance speeches, and I wouldn’t mind seeing one more.

WHO’s GOING TO WIN WIN?

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin Keoghan is the best part of most movies he’s in, even dreadful Marvel flop Eternals. He’s the innocent heart of McDonagh’s film, but despite my wishes, I suspect this award may go elsewhere.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

WHO’S GOING TO WIN?

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever It’s a well-versed annual debate: why are the than his comeback? – but I would love to see her cause an upset.

WHO SHOULD WIN?

Hong Chau, The Whale A fine character actor, Chau was the secret weapon in the delightfully dark Satire The Menu, and did tremendous work as an overwrought nurse in The Whale. Brendan Fraser’s narrative has perhaps eclipsed her chances – what could be more Hollywood than his comeback? – but I would love to see her cause an upset.

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

WHO’S GOING TO WIN?

All Quiet On The Western Front I found Edward Berger’s World War I drama emotionally overwhelming, but BAFTA had no such problem. Netflix’s German production was the surprise winner of Best Film at last month’s awards in London. Will it repeat the trick in LA? I’m not so sure, but it seems a sure thing for the International prize.

