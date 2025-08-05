Order to hit Heights and bloom in Rose Of Lancaster

Charlie Appleby is set to saddle Military Order at Haydock

THERE is plenty of different action for racing fans this weekend with Ascot hosting its annual Shergar Cup fixture and Group contests from Haydock and Newmarket.

The Shergar Cup always attracts some of the best jockeys from around the world to Ascot to compete in four teams – Great Britain and Ireland, Europe, Rest of the World, and, new for this year, Team Asia.

Teams compete for points across the six races, with the winning team lifting the Silver Saddle.

However, at this ante-post stage it’s notoriously tricky to know what will run, as entries for the races are free and it can be difficult to work out connections’ intentions of running.

Instead, my eyes are drawn up the country to Haydock, where the Group Three Rose Of Lancaster Stakes (3.00pm) looks the race for an ante-post wager.

Nahraan is unbeaten in three starts and could be anything, while Royal Dubai is of interest after winning well at Newbury last time.

Both have been well found in the betting though, and I’d rather take a chance on two at bigger prices.

The Charlie Appleby-trained MILITARY ORDER, who is set to be ridden by David Probert with retained rider, William Buick, engaged to ride in America.

This five-year-old returned with a taking success at Kempton over this trip, and then didn’t run badly in a strong renewal of the Brigadier Gerard.

In the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot, he made up good ground in the closing stages despite not getting a clear run and was only beaten just over two lengths by Haatem.

He’s among the top-rated in this contest, and on that evidence is too big a price at 7/1.

While he isn’t a guaranteed runner, CAVIAR HEIGHTS would be of interest if lining up here.

He’s a horse that looks to have been rejuvenated following a switch to William Haggas’ yard and could be even better after his recent reappearance run.

Having been gelded and returning after 286 days off the track, he ran a big race on his stable debut to miss out by only a nose to Windlord at Sandown last month.

That effort needs to be put into context as he was giving 10 pounds away to a younger rival that day, which makes it look like an excellent performance.

As a prominent racer, this track should suit him well, and he looks worth chancing each-way at 14/1.

However, for those more risk-averse it might be best to wait until after declarations on Thursday to be sure of him running.

Newmarket also hosts Group Three action with the Sweet Solera Stakes (3.40pm).

Godolphin could have the winner of this in favourite Dance To The Music, and she is by far the most likely victor if she takes her place.

However, with her having missed several engagements recently that isn’t guaranteed, and if she isn’t declared then the race would be blown wide-open.

BELLA LYRA was reeled in late on over six furlongs in a Listed race at Newmarket, but she was ridden differently last time out at Ascot, when held up at the back of the field.

It seemed to suit her, as she made up significant ground to finish a close-up third, hinting that this step up to seven furlongs might be what she needs.

This trip could unlock more improvement from Richard Hughes’ filly and the 8/1 available is a fair each-way price.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Military Order e/w 3.00pm Haydock

Caviar Heights e/w 3.00pm Haydock

Bella Lyra e/w 3.40pm Newmarket