Orbia Announces CFO Transition and Appointment of Successor

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) (“Orbia” or “the Company”) announced today that James P. “Jim” Kelly will retire as Chief Financial Officer after four years of service. The Company also announced that Cristian “Cape” Capellino will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer effective March 15, 2026.

Kelly joined Orbia in 2021 and played a critical role in reinforcing financial and capital allocation discipline, enhancing reporting and internal controls and guiding the company through a dynamic global environment with a clear focus on balance sheet strength, cash generation and long-term value creation. During his tenure, Kelly also advanced the capabilities of the finance function to support the Company’s long-term strategic priorities and played a crucial role in engaging external stakeholders including debt and equity investors, analysts and ratings agencies. He will remain with the Company through mid-year to ensure a seamless transition internally and externally.

Said Sameer Bharadwaj, Chief Executive Officer of Orbia, “Jim has been a trusted partner and a steady leader during a period of transformation for Orbia. His judgment, integrity and relationship orientation—along with his commitment to developing leadership depth across the finance organization—have positioned the Company well for its next phase of performance. We are grateful for his leadership and wish him every success in his retirement.”

Following a structured succession process, the Board of Directors has appointed Cristian “Cape” Capellino, a senior leader within Orbia’s global finance organization, to serve as Chief Financial Officer effective March 15, 2026.

Capellino joined Orbia in 2020 and has held senior leadership roles across Controllership, Tax, Financial Planning and Analysis and most recently, Finance Transformation. Serving on the finance leadership team, Capellino worked in close collaboration with Kelly to strengthen the Company’s financial governance, drive disciplined capital allocation and modernize financial systems across more than 40 countries. Prior to Orbia, Capellino held senior finance and business leadership roles at Tenaris, a NYSE-listed global industrial company. He holds an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management and a Public Accountant degree from the National University of Córdoba.

Said Bharadwaj, “Cape has played a pivotal role steering Orbia’s finance transformation and brings more than 23 years of finance leadership experience in global industrial and manufacturing environments. He has a thorough command of our portfolio, capital framework and performance priorities and is highly regarded by our global teams. His appointment reflects our continued focus on disciplined execution and long-term value creation.”

As Chief Financial Officer, Capellino will lead Orbia’s global finance organization and preside over Accounting, Treasury, Financial Planning and Analysis, Tax and Investor Relations.

About Cristian “Cape” Capellino

Cristian “Cape” Capellino is a seasoned executive with over 23 years of experience spanning public accounting and finance leadership roles within global industrial and manufacturing organizations across the Americas, Middle East and Asia. Since joining Orbia in 2020, he has held senior leadership roles within the company’s global finance organization, including Global Head of Controllership, Tax and FP&A and most recently, Vice President of Finance Transformation. Prior to Orbia, he held senior finance and business leadership roles at Tenaris, a NYSE-listed global industrial company. Earlier in his career, he worked at Deloitte in Audit and Tax. He holds an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management and a Public Accountant degree from the National University of Córdoba.

About Orbia

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) is a company driven by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Orbia operates in the Polymer Solutions, Building & Infrastructure (Wavin), Precision Agriculture (Netafim), Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line) and Fluor & Energy Materials sectors. The five Orbia business groups have a collective focus on supporting food and water security, expanding information access and connectivity and advancing decarbonization and the energy transition with basic and advanced materials, specialty products and innovative solutions. Orbia has a global team of over 23,000 employees, commercial activities in more than 100 countries and operations in over 50, with a strong U.S. manufacturing presence and headquarters in Boston, Mexico City, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. The company generated $7.6 billion in revenue in 2025. To learn more, visit: orbia.com.

