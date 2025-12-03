Options Appoints Former Exergy / ICE Sales Director, Bob Coletti as Sales Director Strategic Accounts

Options Technology, a leading provider of high-performance trading infrastructure and market data solutions, today announced the appointment of Bob Coletti as Sales Director, Strategic Accounts.

With a career spanning senior commercial roles across the financial technology ecosystem, Bob has built a reputation for cultivating long-standing client partnerships and guiding enterprise customers through complex infrastructure and data transformation initiatives. His experience supporting global trading firms and market participants positions him to play a pivotal role in advancing Options’ strategic client strategy.

In this new position, Bob will focus on deepening engagement with Options’ largest and most sophisticated clients, ensuring they continue to benefit from the firm’s continually expanding portfolio of managed infrastructure, market data, and cloud-native services. His mandate includes strengthening multi-year partnerships, uncovering new areas for collaboration, and aligning Options’ capabilities with the evolving needs of global capital markets.

Danny Moore, President & CEO at Options Technology, said: “Bob brings a level of industry insight and client stewardship that is invaluable to our strategic accounts. His ability to understand complex client environments and translate that into meaningful, long-term solutions makes him a tremendous asset to our commercial team. We’re delighted to welcome him to Options.”

Bob Coletti commented: “Options has established itself as a trusted partner for firms that rely on world-class infrastructure and market data every single day. I’m excited to join a team that is so deeply committed to performance, innovation, and client success. I look forward to building on the strong relationships already in place and helping our strategic clients achieve their long-term goals.”

Bob’s appointment is the latest in a series of leadership investments across the organization, following additions including James Hardcastle as VP, Head of APAC Sales; Marlena Efstratopoulou as CISO; Scott Feagans as SVP, Sales Engineering; and Noam Siegel as Vice President of Sales.

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Paris, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

