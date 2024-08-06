‘Open for business’: Top US finance chiefs to attend UK investment summit

The first US CEOs have confirmed they will attend the UK government’s international investment summit this autumn. Photo: HMT

The first US CEOs have confirmed they will attend the UK government’s international investment summit this autumn.

Top bosses at BNY Mellon, Blackstone and CyrusOne have announced they plan to be at the gathering on 14 October, during Rachel Reeves’ trip to North America this week.

The Chancellor met with the investment banking, asset management and data centre firms while in New York on the three-day Atlantic visit.

She will also meet with former Bank of England governor Mark Carney, now at Brookfield Asset Management and a member of the UK’s National Wealth Fund task force.

Eric Schwartz, Robin Vince, and Stephen A. Schwarzman are all now set to attend the event, amid Reeves’ message that “Britain is open for business”.

After championing the UK’s higher education, innovation and tech, Reeves will meet with AI firm Coreweave as she sets out a new pledge to encourage data centre building in the UK in a bit to boost the £4.6bn-valued sector amid the 5G rollout and jobs potential.

It comes after deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has begun reviewing two appealed planning applications for data centres in Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire.

Reeves said: “The message is clear: Britain is open for business. And as more investors sign up for our International Investment Summit, it shows they believe it too.”

She added: “By rebuilding Britain we can make every part of the country better off.

“Aiming to have data centres across the country is part of that… I’m determined to see new digital investments up and down the UK.”

While business secretary Jonathan Reynolds added: “Seeing global investors back the UK is a vote of confidence in our economy, and shows we are an investment destination of choice.

“This summit is an important opportunity to show Britain is back on the world stage and build long-term relationships that boost investment across the UK in months and years ahead.”