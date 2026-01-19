Farage to ‘have some words’ with Trump over ‘hurtful’ UK trade threats

Nigel Farage has condemned Donald Trump's threats .(Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Nigel Farage has attacked President Trump for his tariff threats against the UK, adding that he would be “having some words” with US administration officials during meetings in Davos on Wednesday.

In a statement the Reform UK leader said threats against the UK were “not the kind of thing we would expect”.

It is the boldest set of remarks Farage has made in direct opposition to Trump, with whom he has shared close relations since the Brexit vote.

Although Farage’s statement did not directly mention Greenland, the political heavyweight last week said he “agreed with the Prime Minister” that it would be up for the “people of Greenland and Denmark to decide” on its future.

Farage said on Monday: “To use economic threats against the country that’s been considered to be your closest ally for over a hundred years is not the kind of thing we would expect.

“It’s wrong, it’s bad, it would be very very hurtful to us.”

Farage said he was unsure whether Trump was “bluffing” on his trade threats, though warned that the US could be left “isolated” if the president decided to stick by his tariff announcement.

Keir Starmer was also urged to enter negotiations with Trump, who is expected to attend the World Economic Forum’s Davos conference this week.

Starmer said on Monday morning he was “aligned” with European countries in their response to the US, although he appeared to distance the UK from a retaliatory tariff package being prepared by the economic bloc.

He instead urged for world leaders to be “pragmatic” in order to stave off the risks of a full-blown trade war.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has meanwhile warned the UK risks becoming the US’s “poodle” if it didn’t hike defence spending at a faster pace. She also labelled Trump’s trade threats a “terrible idea”.

Farage to attend Davos

Economists have warned that a new tariff package could send the UK economy into a recession, depending on how taxes are levied on imports to the US.

Senior UK government figures are set to attend Davos, including Rachel Reeves, who is expected to talk up the UK’s investment prospects with business chiefs such as JP Morgan’s Jamie Dimon.

Reeves will also answer media questions on Wednesday when the topic of tariffs is expected to be raised.

Farage will attend the conference this week to share Reform UK’s plans for government after a busy week where senior political figures including Robert Jenrick and former shadow minister for foreign affairs Andrew Rosindell announced their defections.

The Reform leader will be hoping he can use his credentials among MAGA aficionados to persuade Trump to row back on his threats against the UK.

“I will be having some words with the American administration in Davos on Wednesday on this issue.”