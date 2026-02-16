Nigel Farage’s war on working from home is vibes-based politics

Last week at a Reform UK rally in Birmingham, Nigel Farage declared that Britain needs “an attitudinal change to the idea of working from home”. Returning to a comfortable, well-worn theme, he said it was “a load of nonsense” to imagine employees were more productive when working remotely; instead he contended that “they’re more productive being with other fellow human beings and working as part of a team”.

There is an enjoyable irony in Farage singing the praises of teamwork, given how many former colleagues have been left for dead by the side of the road in his long march from the Anti-Federalist League through UKIP and the Brexit Party to Reform UK. But there are two striking elements of this renewed assault on working patterns and practices that reveal a great deal about Farage and the party he leads.

The first important aspect is the simplistic nature of his attitude. While Farage has always been a stranger to nuance and has leveraged plain, straightforward messaging to become one of the most significant political figures of the 21st century, it is a more hazardous approach now that Reform UK is explicitly positioning itself as a potential party of government.

We may not yet be halfway to the next election, and, as Marshall McLuhan said, there is absolutely no inevitability as long as there is a willingness to contemplate what is happening. Nevertheless, Reform UK has led the opinion polls consistently for almost a year and it is by no means impossible it will emerge as the largest party in the next Parliament. Farage continues, however, to create policy positions on the basis of some perceived and supposed “common sense”; how could he not, given the importance in his rise to influence through posing as the unafraid mouthpiece of the otherwise-silent majority?

On working from home, his stance is clear: it is universally undesirable, it damages productivity, it is used as an opportunity to be idle and it bespeaks a more deep-seated malaise, in some ways a generational affliction, which has robbed society of its dynamism.

“You can’t go on the sick because you’ve got mild anxiety. But it is an attitudinal change that Britain needs. An attitudinal change to hard work, rather than work-life balance.”

Farage excels at campaigning, not policy

This is a lazily assembled greatest hits of middle-aged dissatisfaction and resentment. I have argued again and again that flexible working should be judged by its output, properly measured, rather than raised to a theological point of doctrine. It is as absurd to say working from home is never advantageous or appropriate as it would be to suggest that it is always so, and it is very obviously context-specific. As a writer, sometimes I do benefit from undisturbed solitude; by the same token, when I was first a clerk in the House of Commons, I learned a great deal by osmosis and observation, which meant being physically at work.

Farage has a habit of making policy on the hoof to play to his audience. In June last year, he visited Port Talbot in South Wales and called for the blast furnaces at Tata’s steelworks to be reopened in order to “reindustrialise” the area. It was a snappy soundbite of restoring former glory, but the furnaces had closed in July and September 2024; once a furnace has been out of use for more than a few weeks, it is virtually impossible to restart at less than exorbitant cost. Farage later acknowledged that but he had grabbed his headlines. That is campaigning, not politics.

The other factor worth noting is that, despite Reform UK being labelled a “populist” party, Farage’s undoubtedly acute instincts are not always accurate. Polling by YouGov at the end of 2025 demonstrated, firstly, that remote working is not the epidemic Farage implies: only 14 per cent of respondents worked from home all the time and another 35 per cent did so some of the time; but most people, 51 per cent, never did so.

It is not a hated plague of indolence either. Nearly three-quarters of workers wanted the option of remote working at least some of the time, and 69 per cent had a favourable view of the practice. It is true that the figures are lower among older people and manual workers, and that may be the electoral cohort Farage is chasing, but he risks nonsensical policy formation in pursuit of those more likely to vote for Reform UK anyway. If he has solid evidence to persuade others to his point of view, we have yet to see it.

Reform UK remains a loose coalition of the dissatisfied, disenchanted, disappointed and disgruntled. That has electoral potency as a negative force, as the party’s 4,117,610 votes at the last election demonstrated. But Nigel Farage is still presenting a jeremiad rather than a vision, a diagnosis without a practical cure. It is highly debatable whether governments should interfere in how companies allow their employees to work in any event; doing so on the basis of a loosely connected anecdote and prejudice would be irresponsible and disastrous.

