Online searches for shared workspaces more than double as more Brits move towards hybrid working

a WeWork co-working space

Interest in companies providing shared workspaces continues to rise as businesses look for new approaches to hybrid working.

In fact, online searches for ‘WeWork’ more than doubled (up 144 per cent) in the first six months of 2022 compared to last year, while searches for ‘Workspace’ rose by nearly a third (32 per cent), as did searches for ‘Instant Offices’ (up 30 per cent).

Many of the UK’s leading commercial property agents also saw increases in online interest this year as shoppers return to the high street and commuters head back to the office.

Searches for ‘CBRE’ rose 20 per cent in the first half of the year compared to 2021, while ‘Bidwells’ (up 32 per cent), ‘Carter Jonas’ (up 8 per cent) and ‘Cushman & Wakefield’ (up 19 per cent) also saw greater online activity.

The analysis was carried out by online search expert MediaVision, analysing search data from AdWords and Google Trends.

“The number of people who are hybrid working has increased dramatically this year and the growth of interest in flexible co-working spaces highlights that demand,” ” said Louis Venter, CEO at MediaVision, this morning.

“The rumour was that WFH was going to be the death of the office, but demand says otherwise.” Louis Venter

“With multiple reports showing companies are expanding, not decreasing, their real estate footprints, the UK flexible workspace market is set to double by 2023 to meet this demand,” Venter concluded.