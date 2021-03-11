One-in-five firms that do business in the EU have stopped trading with the bloc since the end of the Brexit transition period, according to a new survey.

A new survey from the Institute of Directors (IoD) business group showed 20 per cent of its members, who previously traded with the EU, had stopped since 31 December with the group “narrowly split between those who indicated they had stopped trading temporarily and those who reported it to be a permanent cessation”.

The survey of 900 IoD members also revealed that more than three-in-four businesses that trade internationally were looking to pursue opportunities outside the EU due to Brexit.

The IoD is a business group that represents British entrepreneurs and business leaders.

