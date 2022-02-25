On the Beach posts promising results as travel sector recovers

Package holiday retailer On the Beach said it had begun to see the first “green shoots of recovery” in the Autumn of 2021, before the recovery was spoiled by the spread of the Omicron variant.

On the Beach said its sales in September and October 2021 were higher than they were before the pandemic, in September and October 2019.

However, the Manchester headquartered company said its sales crashed, after the emergence of the Omicron variant ushered in widespread travel restrictions in November 2021, leading to a substantial drop in the number of bookings.

On the Beach said that its sales for this financial year are up 389 per cent on FY2020/21, but down 2 per cent on pre-pandemic levels.

The firm is now planning to capture market share as it emerges from the pandemic, with a view to boosting its headcount and investing in mass media marketing campaigns.

Simon Cooper, Chief Executive of On the Beach Group plc said: “After what has been a very difficult time for the travel industry, it has been incredibly pleasing to see consumer confidence and demand return in line with the loosening of travel restrictions in the UK and our destinations.