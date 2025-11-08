OMRON Releases the “Medium-Term Roadmap SF 2nd Stage”

OMRON (TOKYO: 6645) has announced its “Medium-Term Roadmap Shaping the Future 2nd Stage (“SF 2nd Stage”),” covering from FY2026 to FY2030, on November 7, 2025 (JST). This Roadmap presents the Group’s vision and growth strategies through 2030, which are disclosed on our corporate website.

Overview of the “Medium-Term Roadmap SF 2nd Stage”

Since April 2024, OMRON has been implementing a Structural Reform Program “NEXT 2025” aimed at rebuilding our foundation for profitability and growth. With the completion of this Program in September 2025, we have shifted into a growth phase and formulated a new Roadmap looking ahead to 2030.

This Roadmap identifies Business Portfolio Restructuring as a core strategy. We have defined Thirteen Focus Businesses to drive the Group’s future growth. By accelerating our selection and concentration efforts, we aim to build a “distinctive” business portfolio that maximizes overall Group growth. Furthermore, to maximize the growth potential of our Focus Businesses, we will drive transformation decisively across three areas, “VALUE”, “FRONT”, and “Resource Allocation.”

Building on the profit foundation established through Structural Reform Program, we will thoroughly enhance our business growth capabilities and aim to increase corporate value through sustainable, profit-driven growth.

About OMRON

OMRON Corporation, as a leading automation company centered on its unique “Sensing & Control + Think” technology, develops businesses in Factory Automation, Healthcare, Social systems, Device and module, and Data solutions that utilize a wide variety of data acquired through these businesses. Founded in 1933, OMRON now employs about 27,000 people worldwide, provides products and services in more than 130 countries, and contributes to the creation of a better society.

