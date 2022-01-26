What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

Omicron pushing US Fed into action

Getty Images

Stagflationary risks are rising as Covid variant extends disruption and central bank steps up to bring inflation under control.

US inflation hit its highest level since 1982 at the end of 2021, with the consumer price index (CPI) reaching 7% year-on-year. The figures were widely anticipated, but only add to pressure on the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to tighten monetary policy.

Speaking at his nomination hearing last week Fed chair Jerome Powell said that the US central bank would prevent high inflation from becoming “entrenched”. It looks as though this task will be made more challenging by the spread of Omicron which is disrupting supply chains as it surges through the country.

Both headline and core measures have risen

Looking at the latest inflation figures, rising commodity prices have played a role in boosting the annual consumer price inflation rate as tracked by the CPI. What makes this episode more worrying, however, is that underlying, or core inflation (CPI ex. food and energy) has also risen sharply and at 5.5% year-on-year is at its highest since 1991.

Consequently, although a moderation in energy prices such as that seen in December will help, unlike in previous cycles it is not sufficient to bring headline inflation down. This time we will also need to see core pressures easing.

Those core pressures are closely related to the supply side problems created by the pandemic which have meant that retailers have been unable to meet higher demand and have raised prices instead.

Changing preferences created by the pandemic have played a role as, unable to access services, people have increasingly gone online to buy goods. The change in demand patterns can also be seen in the jump in used and new car prices as people look to avoid public transport, for example.

Recent surveys had suggested that pre-Omicron, bottlenecks were beginning to ease. For example, delivery times and prices paid by firms had begun to reduce in the purchasing managers’ surveys.

Meanwhile, the broad New York Federal Reserve index of global supply chain pressures, had shown signs of peaking in December, albeit from a high level.

Discover more by visiting Schroders’ insights or click the links below:

– Read: Outlook 2022: Global equities

– Listen: Outlook 2022: Things will never be the same again

– Read: Three graphics that will help you picture what 2022 might look like

Disruption from Omicron threatens supply chains, particularly from China

However, that trend is likely to be interrupted in the near term by the rapid spread of Omicron. This is putting renewed pressure on supply chains as workers are forced into self isolation, or worse into hospital.

Federal Express is warning of delays in deliveries and the backlog of shipping waiting to dock at Los Angeles and Long Beach ports is building up again. An estimated 1 in 10 dock workers are absent for Covid related reasons.

The situation in China is especially concerning. The government’s zero Covid policy means that a small outbreak of cases can lead to a whole city going into lockdown. Consequently, a number of firms like chipmakers Samsung and Micron, or carmaker Volkswagen have had to adjust production following the restrictions on cities such as Xi’an.

Ports are also under pressure with the entire population of Tianjin facing testing after just 20 cases were discovered.

It seems unlikely that China will abandon its zero Covid policy, so given the country’s role in supplying goods to the world economy this suggests wider trouble ahead as her ports are disrupted. China’s goods exports have surged to record highs over the past year and have been particularly strong into the US in recent months helping meet the surge in demand.

By disrupting the supply side, Omicron threatens to push the US and world economy in a more stagflationary direction, a combination of slowing growth and accelerating inflation. Meanwhile, by restricting mobility and people’s ability to spend in the service sector, the variant is skewing consumer demand further toward goods, thus exacerbating the imbalance between supply and demand and prolonging the rise in inflation.

The latest inflation figures clearly show the acceleration in core goods prices. What is perhaps more concerning is the pick up in underlying services prices. This is largely driven by the housing market and tends to be cyclical in nature.

Shelter costs, which account for nearly one third of the overall CPI rose 4.1% in the year to December, the fastest pace since 2007 prior to the bursting of the housing bubble. The buoyancy of housing supported by low mortgage rates is apparent here and means that inflation is broadening out.

Fed rates to lift-off in March

From this perspective it looks as though inflation will continue to rise at the core level through the first quarter of the year, even as the headline ebbs. Thereafter as the effect of Omicron wanes we would expect supply chains and labour shortages to ease and bring some relief on prices.

However, this would be too late for the Fed who will see inflation remaining at peak levels when they meet on 15 – 16 March. Fearing that the pick up in prices will feed into a tight labour market and push wages higher means that the risk of inflation becoming entrenched remains significant and they are likely to raise interest rates.

With the asset purchase programme due to be wound down that month the central bank will be free to adjust the cost of credit.

Looking beyond March, we expect rates to rise further this year and into next, to take the Fed funds rate to 1.5% by June 2023. Meanwhile, the central bank is expected to begin reducing its $8.7 trillion balance sheet from this October.

Omicron is helping to speed the Fed into action, but there is a risk that rates rise faster and further. If inflation becomes entrenched as a result of extended supply disruptions or the emergence of a wage price spiral, the Fed would have to act more aggressively.

We have previously described this in our supply side inflation scenario where the Fed funds rate peaks at nearly 3%.

Our view that interest rates will not have to reach these levels and that the peak, or “terminal”, rate will be lower reflects our medium term concerns over the strength of demand in the US. There is still pent up demand to come through from the household sector as the savings built up in lockdown are spent.

This will be a one-off, however, and thereafter consumption will slow as spending patterns normalise. In the meantime, the impulse from fiscal policy will fade and seems unlikely to get any extra boost from president Biden’s Build Back Better plan which remains mired in Congress.

As a result we expect supply and demand to come into better balance and inflation to moderate.

Coming back to today though, the more immediate story is one of rising stagflationary risks as Omicron extends disruption and the Fed steps up to bring inflation under control.

– For more visit Schroders insights and follow Schroders on twitter.

Topics:

Important Information: This communication is marketing material. The views and opinions contained herein are those of the author(s) on this page, and may not necessarily represent views expressed or reflected in other Schroders communications, strategies or funds. This material is intended to be for information purposes only and is not intended as promotional material in any respect. The material is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument. It is not intended to provide and should not be relied on for accounting, legal or tax advice, or investment recommendations. Reliance should not be placed on the views and information in this document when taking individual investment and/or strategic decisions. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The value of an investment can go down as well as up and is not guaranteed. All investments involve risks including the risk of possible loss of principal. Information herein is believed to be reliable but Schroders does not warrant its completeness or accuracy. Some information quoted was obtained from external sources we consider to be reliable. No responsibility can be accepted for errors of fact obtained from third parties, and this data may change with market conditions. This does not exclude any duty or liability that Schroders has to its customers under any regulatory system. Regions/ sectors shown for illustrative purposes only and should not be viewed as a recommendation to buy/sell. The opinions in this material include some forecasted views. We believe we are basing our expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of what we currently know. However, there is no guarantee than any forecasts or opinions will be realised. These views and opinions may change. To the extent that you are in North America, this content is issued by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Schroders plc and SEC registered adviser providing asset management products and services to clients in the US and Canada. For all other users, this content is issued by Schroder Investment Management Limited, 1 London Wall Place, London EC2Y 5AU. Registered No. 1893220 England. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.