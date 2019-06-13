Thursday 13 June 2019 6:26 pm

Ollie Phillips: Warren Gatand should groom Andy Farrell as his British and Irish Lions successor

Warren Gatland’s unveiling as the British and Irish Lions coach on Wednesday was hardly surprising, but it was an appointment which makes a great deal of sense.

Gatland is one of the best coaches in the world and has plenty of motivation on what will be his third Lions tour, to South Africa in 2021.

Having gone undefeated in Australia in 2013 and New Zealand two years ago he can write himself into the history books as the most successful Lions coach if he completes the hat-trick in two years time.

His record in international and club rugby shows he’s a special individual and I think his style is well suited to the unique environment of the Lions.

The 55-year-old is a fantastic coach with a simple, straightforward approach. He blends the old school with the new school, giving players breathing space and trusting them to get it right.

Leading the Lions is a completely different dynamic to national team coaching, simply because you have nowhere near as much time to implement your ideas. There’s no building for four years – it’s about effective and easily understandable communication.

CARDIFF, WALES - MARCH 16: Warren Gatland head coach of Wales (C) speaks with Joe Schmidt head coach of Ireland (L) and Andy Farrell prior to the Guinness Six Nations match between Wales and Ireland at Principality Stadium on March 16, 2019 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Andy Farrell has learned from both Warren Gatland (centre) and Joe Schmidt
That’s why Gatland’s focus on dominating the gain line and staying super organised translates so well. Players from four different nations can come in and immediately get to grips with his ideas.

It’s worked so far, with 13 wins from 20 games on tour altogether and three in six Test matches.

Building a legacy

The timing is also good. Gatland is stepping down as Wales coach in December following the World Cup, so will be able to focus solely on the Lions from August 2020.

I spoke to Lions chairman Jason Leonard recently and he stressed the importance the organisation is now putting on building a legacy.

Gatland now has the opportunity to build contacts and put structures in place which will carry on and benefit the Lions well after he’s stepped down and perhaps moved back to his native New Zealand.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 08: Sam Warburton, (C) the Lions captain, Jack Nowell (L) and Rhys Webb acknowledges the Lions supporters after they draw the final test 15-15 and tie the series during the Test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the British & Irish Lions at Eden Park on July 8, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
The Lions drew 1-1 in New Zealand in 2017 after a 15-15 draw in the final game
Incoming Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will hopefully join Gatland in South Africa, after making valuable contributions on the last two tours, and he also fits into the long-term aims.

Farrell has got a great CV, having cut his teeth with Gatland and Ireland’s Joe Schmidt and I think he’d fit the bill for the 2025 tour nicely.

If he does go to South Africa in two years time then I could see him succeeding Gatland, who himself originally learned the ropes as forwards coach under Sir Ian McGeechan on the 2009 tour.

Farrell has the right ethos and isn’t too regimented in his thinking. He’s all set to succeed Schmidt at Ireland and he could well do the same with Gatland and the Lions.

Former England Sevens captain Ollie Phillips is a director within the real estate & construction team at PwC and founder of Optimist Performance. Follow Ollie on Twitter and on LinkedIn

