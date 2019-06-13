Thursday 13 June 2019 10:00 pm
Eddie Jones to stay on as England head coach until 2021 as RFU backtrack on succession plans
Since taking over in May, the Rugby Football Union’s new chief executive, Bill Sweeney, has been busy. With a World Cup just four months away, he has also had to contend with proposals for the Six Nations, a potential World Rugby Nations Championship, and the future of England’s coaching team. Here are five key insights from his first media briefing. Read more: Warren Gatland claims he has ‘unfinished business’ with the Lions as he rules out England job
The RFU has already begun preparing for life after the World Cup, and Sweeney stressed head coach Eddie Jones was “committed to going through to 2021”, when his contract expires.
“There was speculation he could leave after the World Cup, but he’s never indicated that was the case,” he added. “One of the first conversations I had when I came in was about his view, and he’s committed to 2021.”
Sweeney is in talks with the Australian around the coaching set-up following Japan. Defence coach John Mitchell’s contract has been extended to June 2021 on Jones’s advice, but scrum coach Neal Hatley is returning to Bath.
“That’s not the intention,” he said. “I haven’t heard that before. We’ve had no conversations around that, so Eddie is taking the team to Japan [for a tour in summer 2020].”
The former British Olympic Association chief added it was “possible” that Jones stayed on longer, but with the caveat that it’s “premature to start thinking about an extension to France [2023], but it gives us the time to have those conversations later.”
The RFU is keen on the World Rugby Nations Championship concept but insists there are some “structural issues” that need resolving ahead of an end-of-June deadline.
Sweeney says “the numbers are good” commercially, with £6.1bn to be split between the teams involved over 12 years, but increasing the Six Nations’ commercial potential – a project codenamed Project Light – is also an area of priority.
“We’ve got to make sure nothing is done to harm the Six Nations,” Sweeney said. “There are also player welfare issues, a relationship issue with the Premiership and clubs around calendars.”
The prospect of promotion and relegation in World Rugby’s new competition is likely to remain a concern for some unions, all of whom must unanimously agree.
