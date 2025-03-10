Oil tanker collides with cargo ship in the North Sea

An HM Coastguard operation is underway. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

An oil tanker has collided with a cargo ship in the North Sea, off the coast of East Yorkshire.

An HM Coastguard response is ongoing after the container ship MV Solong struck the oil tanker MV Stena Immaculate – which was at anchor off the Humberside Estuary.

According to BBC sources, the oil tanker is on fire.

Meanwhile, The Times reports that other vehicles are being brought in to reinforce the coastguard response – alongside lifeboats from Skegness, Bridlington, Mablethrope and Cleethorpes.

According to a statement from HM Coastguard, “The alarm was raised at 9:48am”.

“A coastguard rescue helicopter from Humberside was called, alongside lifeboats from Skegness, Bridlington, Maplethorpe [sic] and Cleethorpes, an HM Coastguard fixed-wing aircraft, and nearby vessels with firefighting capability”.

According to shipping data service MarineTraffic, there are currently a number of ships in the area of the collision.

HM Coastguard added: “The incident remains ongoing”.