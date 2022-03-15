Ofcom to widen UK satellite regulation as the number of space launches explodes

A CGI image of a OneWeb satellite. (Credit: OneWeb)

The UK’s broadcast and communications regulator is set to embed itself further into the space sector as the increasing number of satellites in orbit calls for a more hawkish watchdog.

Ofcom will oversee the radio spectrum – an essential part of wireless communications – to ensure it is used efficiently as more people and businesses rely on it.

The watchdog, which has opened a consultation, will also manage risks of interference between different spectrum users, to protect a range of communications from businesses between overseas tankers to humans on Mars.

While Ofcom previously had a strategy for spectrum work, published in 2017, the UK’s space industry has grown exponentially since.

The number of space launches has rocketed by nearly 60 per cent between 2017 and 2021, with the issue of a safe and uncluttered space also rising in importance.

The UK is home to around 1200 space organisations. But satellite heavyweights such as OneWeb and Elon Musk’s SpaceX are deploying large numbers of new satellites, with Musk’s firm responsible for around 2,000 currently in orbit.

Ofcom’s interim spectrum group director Helen Hearn said: “While spectrum might be alien to some, we all rely on these invisible radio waves every day. And they’re vital to the rapidly growing space industry.

“So as the next generation of satellites beam down vital information to us, we’re playing our part to help the sector continue its journey and make sure these enterprising pioneers have the launchpad they need.”

OneWeb

It comes just weeks after OneWeb suspended the launches of 36 satellites in Baikonur, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s space agency boss Dmitry Rogozin wanted OneWeb to guarantee that its satellites would not be used against Russia – as the security of satellites becomes increasingly critical.

The tax-payer backed company came under fire for supposed plans to go ahead with the launch using Russia’s Soyuz rocket, as businesses bailed out of the country.

Musk, the founder of Tesla and Starlink, was also at the centre of a satellite dispute late last year, as the European Space Agency suggested his SpaceX was blocking out smaller rivals.

The billionaire entrepreneur urged that there is room for “tens of billions” of satellites in Earth’s orbit. However, there remain concerns over free access to space and debris.

With the number of satellites being hurled into orbit increasing at pace, as does the amount of debris in orbit – which risks damaging satellites and could impact communications on the ground.

There are around 900,000 pieces of ‘space junk’ orbiting Earth, according to the UK Space Agency in October. Though the agency has vowed to renew efforts in tackling the “neglected” issue.