UK Space Agency pumps extra cash into landmark space projects

The UK Space Agency is set to inject £2m into new space projects, including a Rolls-Royce plan to develop a power station in space which could power the generation of water, breathable oxygen and fuels for solar exploration.

“The support of the UK Space Agency has been instrumental in enabling the continued progress of the Rolls-Royce Micro-Reactor development programme,” Rolls-Royce future programmes director Abi Clayton said.

“This shows the true value of public and private partnership as we bring together the space domain experience of the UK Space Agency with our own unique nuclear expertise. Together we can achieve ambitious technological firsts for the UK as we develop the power systems of the future.”

CGI of Rolls-Royce’s space power station project (Credit: UK Space Agency)

Other projects include new radiation-resistant imaging technology which can withstand the high levels of radiation on Mars and a new communication tool to help cut the delay in conversations between the Red Planet and Earth.

While engineers are also looking to develop a robot that will search for resources such as oxygen and water in Moon rocks.

In a new era for the space industry where businesses play a leading role, aerospace manufacturing giant Airbus, too, is leading on the sample fetch rover – the robot that will retrieve Mars rock samples from Perseverance, the rover currently on the Red Planet.

Science minister George Freeman said: “In addition to discovery breakthroughs, these projects will also ensure that people here on Earth benefit from new technology, including micro-reactor technology with the potential to support our net zero commitments.”