OneWeb suspends satellite launch following Russian invasion

A CGI image of a OneWeb satellite. (Credit: OneWeb)

Broadband firm OneWeb has said it will be suspending its Baikonur satellites launches following the ongoing invasion of the Kremlin in Ukraine.

The tax-payer backed company came under fire for supposed plans to go ahead with the launch of 36 satellites using Russian Soyuz rockets.

A spokesperson from OneWeb said this morning: “The Board of OneWeb has voted to suspend all launches from Baikonur.”

Chair of the business select committee and Labour MP Darren Jones wrote to George Freeman, the science minister, on Monday to consider the plans in light of the political climate.

Meanwhile the head of Russia’s space agency was quoted saying earlier this week it would treat any hacking of its satellites as a justification for war.

Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin denied media reports that Russian satellite control centres had already been hacked Interfax news agency reported.

Rogozin also said his agency wanted British-based tech firm OneWeb to provide guarantees that its satellites are not going to be used against Russia.

OneWeb’s move comes after a number of British firms, from the tech world to the retail space, boycott Russia.