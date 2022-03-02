OneWeb moves ahead with Soyuz launch despite Russian invasion

A CGI image of a OneWeb satellite. (Credit: OneWeb)

Broadband firm OneWeb moves forward with its plans to launch satellites using Russian rockets, despite the ongoing invasion of the Kremlin in Ukraine.

According to reports by The Times, the tax-payer backed company has paid for 36 satellites to be sent into orbit from Russian firm Baikonur Cosmodrome, which are set to launch using Soyuz rockets.

The reports comes as major tech firms pull out of Russia, either by cutting services or delaying releases. Last night Apple was the latest company to boycott the country.

Labour MPs have questioned whether this plan is appropriate given the political climate.

Chair of the business select committee Darren Jones MP wrote to George Freeman, the science minister, on Monday to consider the situation.

This morning, the head of Russia’s space agency was quoted saying it would treat any hacking of its satellites as a justification for war.

Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin denied media reports that Russian satellite control centres had already been hacked Interfax news agency reported.

Rogozin also said his agency wanted British-based tech firm OneWeb to provide guarantees that its satellites are not going to be used against Russia. He threatened that Russia would axe plans to launch the British satellites, which are scheduled for 4 March.