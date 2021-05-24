Ofcom calls for BBC to take on 'independent' expertise as part of editorial review

Broadcasting watchdog Ofcom has tonight written to the BBC urging it to take on independent advice from broadcasting experts as part of its review of its editorial policies and governance following the Martin Bashir scandal.

The broadcaster today announced that it would carry out the review to make sure the scandal could “never happen again”.

A report into the infamous interview with Princess Diana published last week found the broadcaster had covered up the “deceitful” tactics used by Bashir in securing the explosive 1995 sit-down.

It blasted the corporation’s handling of the incident and described its own investigation into the matter as “woefully ineffective”.

The BBC board today accepted the report and announced the review, which will be led by senior independent director Sir Nick Serota.

Ian Hargreaves and Sir Robbie Gibb, non-executive members of the editorial guidelines and standards committee, will also support the review.

In her letter, Ofcom chief executive Melanie Dawes welcomed the step, but called on the BBC to take on extra advice from fellow broadcast experts.

“We would strongly suggest that the Review also takes independent advice from editorial experts, including those who have worked at other broadcasters”, she wrote.

“We also expect that the Review will be published to ensure transparency.”

Ofcom also welcomed the fact that the review will look into the BBC’s culture, saying it had “repeatedly highlighted the need for the BBC to adopt greater openness and transparency in order to maintain public trust”.

“In our day to day dealings with the BBC, we too often meet with reluctance that gives

the impression of a bias against transparency”, Dawes added.

Commenting, Dawes said: “We’ve told the BBC that we expect its review to draw from a range of broadcasting expertise. We have also highlighted the need for greater openness and transparency at the BBC in order to maintain public trust, and will pay close attention to the review as it proceeds.”

City A.M. has contacted the BBC for comment.