Octopus scoops up Avro Energy clients as it looks to make move on Bulb

Octopus Energy will take on the more-than half a million Avro Energy customers left without a provider after the challenger collapsed into administration, Ofgem has confirmed.

Avro Energy, which serves 580,000 domestic gas and electricity customers (around two per cent of the entire market), collapsed earlier this month and the company has since been under scrutiny as it was revealed that its boss, Jake Brown, reportedly pumped more than £3m of its funds into his family’s other businesses and accounts.

Ofgem said Avro customers can switch without being charged any exit fees.

Octopus Energy said: ‘We offered to take on this responsibility because we believe that our technology platform (Kraken) will make the change as smooth and straightforward for their customers as possible.

‘We would like to reassure customers that there will be no interruption or impact to their energy supply.’

Octopus Energy, which has also been rumoured to be interested in taking on the customers of rival Bulb Energy, has asked Avro customers not to contact them at present during the transition and that they will be contacted in the next 48 hours.

The company is also working with the administrator to discuss what opportunities there may be for Avro Energy’s staff in the wider Octopus Energy Group.