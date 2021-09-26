Brits’ energy bills to swell more than £300 with poorest hit hardest

Brits’ energy costs are set to swell over the next year, with the poorest households being hit hardest as the energy crisis intensifies, according to new research.

Energy bills will rise by more than £300 over the next year, highlighting the scale of the impact the energy crisis will have on Brits’ finances, shows research by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR).

The poorest households will experience a £258 uptick in their energy bills, representing 16 per cent of their disposable income, while the richest 20 per cent of the UK’s costs will rise £368, equating to one per cent of their disposable income, according to CEBR’s research.

Britain is currently experiencing an acute energy crisis, triggered by a sharp rise in the cost of wholesale natural gas as a result of severe shortage of the resource. Natural gas suppliers are struggling to scale production to cope with soaring demand for energy triggered by economies around the world pushing toward pre-pandemic levels of economic activity.

The UK has been hit hard by the natural gas price hike due to its greater reliance on the resource in its energy mix. Several energy providers have collapsed as a result of being unable to absorb higher wholesale energy costs, with an estimate 1.5m affected.

Soaring energy costs are likely to drive inflation higher until the end of the year. The Bank of England upped its forecasts this week for price rises to over four per cent by the end of the year, more than double its target, driven by the energy crisis.

Predictions for higher energy bills come as households across the country are waking up to the prospect of the looming cost of living crisis. Data from GfK shows consumer confidence dipped five points to minus 13 in September, driven by concerns over tax hikes, higher inflation and shortages in shops.

Brits’ are also facing the prospect of struggling to get their hands on fuel to fill up their cars. Oil giants have closed forecourts due to low fuel supplies, caused by a lack of HGV drivers scuppering fuel supply chains.

