Ocado enters most shorted UK companies list as Abrdn jumps to fourth. These two kept their top spots

Ocado is now the third most shorted stock in the UK.

Ocado has entered the top 10 list of most shorted stocks this month, coming third, while Abrdn saw two firms take new positions out against it.

The most popular two shorts from February, Petrofac and B&Q owner Kingfisher, retained their top spots, Graniteshares data from 22 April revealed.

Helikon Investments held the largest position against Petrofac, with 2.6 per cent of the equity.

Abrdn moved from sixth to fourth as the position against it grew from five per cent to 6.3 per cent, due to two new firms taking out short positions against it.

Ocado and Abrdn had the most short positions against them by company, with seven companies shorting them, followed by Petrofac, Kingfisher, ASOS and Diversified Energy, which all had six.

The analysis also revealed that GLG Partners still held the highest number of short positions for UK companies of any investment firm, currently holding 45 active shorts, two less than February.

This was followed by Marshall Wace at 33, up from 29 in February, Qube Research & Technologies, who overtook Blackrock by holding 15 over 14.

Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares, said: “Short selling continues to be a prominent trading strategy used by UK investors for tactical investing or, particularly considering the uncertain conditions we’re experiencing, to hedge portfolio’s positions.

“Our analysis of the most shorted UK stocks reveals some familiar names but also some new entrants to the top ten, with a large number of hedge funds poised to profit from their falling share prices.”

Company Stock held shorted (per cent) Number of funds shorting stock Petrofac 10.3 6 Kingfisher 6.5 6 Ocado 6.3 7 Abrdn 6.3 7 ASOS 5.8 6 Hargreaves Lansdown 5.6 5 Diversified Energy 5.1 6 Boohoo 4.8 5 Burberry 3.9 3 Keywords Studio 3.7 4 Source: Graniteshares and London Stock Exchange