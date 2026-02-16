Oak Furnitureland pares back losses as firm eyes showroom expansion

Oak Furniture Land has opened a new showroom in Coventry

Oak Furnitureland is eyeing further showroom expansion after the retailer improved its profitability.

The Swindon-based business is targeting a host of new stores over the course of 2026 following the opening of a new showroom in Coventry in September, and is eyeing a refurbishment of at least half of its existing store estate by the end of June.

The maker of dining tables, sofas and wood cabinets posted an operating loss of £4.2m for the year to end June 2025, a two-thirds reduction on the previous year.

Revenue over the course of the year grew two per cent to £240.5m, with sales growth accelerating to five per cent in the seven months since the firm’s financial year end.

The company, which operates 69 showrooms across the UK, said it had continued to gain market share in a broadly flat market, after innovating its range and diversifying into new categories beyond traditional solid wood cabinetry, while making the brand more accessible through the introduction of no-deposit, interest-free credit offers.

“Customers are increasingly making more considered purchases, opting for durable, long-life products for their homes,” said Oak Furnitureland chief executive Alex Fisher.

“Our objective to take our brand beyond cabinetry and into the whole home, innovate our ranges, and make our offer more accessible to even more customers is now starting to deliver.

Oak Furnitureland collapsed into administration in 2020 before being rescued by

US private equity firm Davidson Kempner Capital Management.

The firm was previously the football kit sponsor for football club Burnley.

Dunelm warns on subdued confidence

Oak Furnitureland’s results come after the boss of rival retailer Dunelm warned of continued subdued consumer confidence and said more and more cost-conscious shoppers were looking out for deals and discount prices.

“Customer confidence has remained low over a prolonged period of time,” Clo Moriarty said.

“What that tells me is that every pound of disposable income is hard-earned by retailers and a lot of thought goes in by customers on how and where to spend it.

“We’re definitely seeing high levels of discounting with customers looking for deals. But in equal measure we can see customers now keen to look at what’s fresh for the season.”



Dunelm last week reported 3.6 per cent sales growth to £926m for the second half of 2025, while pre-tax profit slipped 7.5 per cent to £114m.