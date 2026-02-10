Fractile pledges £100m UK expansion amid AI chip push

Fractile is developing in-memory computing chip

UK chip start-up Fractile has announced a £100m expansion of its British operations, scaling up in London and Bristol as ministers step up calls for greater domestic ownership of critical AI.

The investment, which will be rolled out over the next three years, will fund a new industrial hardware engineering facility in Bristol.

The move will expand existing sites and grow Fractile’s UK-based workforce, developing AI chips focused on inference, the stage at which large language models generate outputs.

The announcement comes as Kanishka Narayan, the government’s AI minister, prepares to urge Britain’s tech founders and investors to “embrace risk” and back home-grown innovation in a speech to the UK’s AI sector.

UK hardware ambitions

Engineers at this new Bristol site are set to integrate Fractile’s chips into full AI systems and host a specialist software testing lab.

The homegrown company claims the tech is designed to run powerful AI models much faster and with significantly less energy than today’s hardware.

Fractile’s expansion is a vote of confidence in the UK’s AI hardware push, which ministers have been keen to grow alongside investment in software and data.

The government has deemed domestic ‘sovereign’ computing a top priority to keep pace with the global acceleration of AI demand.

In his speech, Narayan is expected to emphasise that British ownership of foundational tech is essential if the UK is to shape how AI develops.

He is also expected to state that the economic benefits of AI should extend beyond London and the South East: “This is how we leverage AI to serve hard-working people, our economy, and British values”.

Targeting Nvidia’s dominance

Founded in 2022, Fractile is developing in-memory computing chips to accelerate AI inference.

This is a market largely dominated by Nvidia but increasingly targeted by startups and hyperscalers seeking cheaper, more efficient alternatives.

The company is backed by the Nato Innovation Fund, and has raised over $35m (£25.5m) to date.

It claims its approach could dramatically cut the cost and power required to run large AI models – a growing constraint as data centre demand surges.

Fractile’s push follows a year of mounting scrutiny across the UK’s tech sector, including closer attention on ownership and national security.

The tech firm said the latest investment is proof of its long-term commitment to building and scaling hardware on home soil.

The expansion also comes after a huge year for government-backed AI initiatives, with tens of billions of pounds of private capital pledged to UK AI projects. Meanwhile, thousands of jobs are expected to be created as part of the now one-year-old AI Opportunities Action Plan.