White Oak Commercial Finance Provides $35 Million ABL Facility to Unicat Catalyst Technologies

White Oak Commercial Finance (“WOCF”) and White Oak UK (“WOUK”), affiliates of White Oak Global Advisors, today announced they provided a $35 million Asset-Based Lending (ABL) Revolver Facility to Unicat Catalyst Technologies LLC (“Unicat” or “the Company”), a leading supplier of heterogeneous catalyst products. The facility also includes a $20 million uncommitted accordion feature.

Headquartered in Texas, with executive offices in the United Kingdom, Unicat received a full suite of ABL products from WOCF and WOUK across its UK and U.S. platforms, structured in US dollars (USD), British pounds (GBP) and euros (EUR).

“We are pleased to work with WOCF and WOUK, who have provided us with flexible working capital and term loan facilities that are more efficient than our previous arrangements and give us scope to grow in line with our strategy,” said Mark Stuckey, CEO of Unicat.

“Our ability to structure and deploy capital across jurisdictions — funding deeper into various asset classes in both the U.S. and the UK — enabled us to deliver a fully integrated solution tailored to Unicat’s needs,” said Kevin Maitland, Managing Director of Underwriting at WOCF. “This cross-border funding capability provides a distinct competitive advantage, allowing us to unlock incremental liquidity, harmonize collateral coverage across entities, and execute with a level of flexibility and certainty of execution.”

Jeremy Harrison, Managing Director of ABL at WOUK added, “Unicat is a strong example of our ability to structure cross-border facilities for multi-jurisdictional companies. We appreciate their decision to partner with us in supporting their growth strategy,” said Harrison, who was hired by WOUK in late 2025 to help scale market-leading ABL businesses. “This transaction highlights our continued commitment to the cross-border space as a leading non-bank ABL provider.”

Shoosmiths and Goldberg Kohn acted as representation for WOUK and WOCF, respectively, with further support from Hilco and FBX Capital. Unicat was represented by Squire Patton Boggs.

About White Oak Commercial Finance

White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC is an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC (“White Oak”) and provides financial solutions including asset-based lending, full service factoring, lender financing, invoice discounting, government contract financing, supply chain financing, inventory financing, US import/export financing, trade credit risk management, accounts receivable management and credit/collections services. The firm has offices and personnel throughout the US and Australia. White Oak Global Advisors, LLC and its financing affiliates provide over twenty lending products to the market that include term, asset-based, and equipment loans. Since its inception in 2007, White Oak and its affiliates have deployed over $11 billion. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com/commercialfinance.

About White Oak UK

White Oak UK is a leading lending platform, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority which provides capital to support SMEs and mid-corporates through an extensive suite of flexible lending solutions – including commercial loans, asset finance and invoice financing. Headquartered in Chester, UK, White Oak UK’s team supports over 20,000 businesses with their financing needs and holds a 4.8 Star rating on Feefo. White Oak UK is an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, a debt manager providing financing solutions for SMEs. More information can be found at https://whiteoakuk.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260226753720/en/

Contact

Jake Forrestal

Prosek Partners (on behalf of White Oak Global Advisors)

pro-whiteoak@prosek.com

Company Logo