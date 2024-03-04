O2 Academy Brixton announces reopening date this year

Brixton Academy shuttered in December 2022 after a fatal crush Academy has now been shut for more than four months

The 02 Academy in Brixton has announced reopening plans for later this year following the deadly crush just over one year ago.

The venue announced on social media it will reopen on Friday 19 April with a gig featuring Nirvana UK and The Smyths, tribute bands for The Smiths and Nirvana.

Two people – one fan and a security guard – died on 15 December 2022 during a gig by Nigerian singer Asake. A crush was caused when fans that didn’t have tickets tried to get into the building.

There will be a second follow-up show on April 26 with more tribute bands, one based around the songs of Oasis and one inspired by the Foo Fighters.

The 02 Academy’s license was suspended by Lambeth Council following the event but counsellors voted for the venue to reopen last September, pending a reopen date.

A full line-up of events for the rest of the year has yet to be announced although the venue is signalling people towards their website for further information.

The 02 Academy building originally opened in 1929 as a cinema, then turned into a disco in 1972 and then a live events venue in 1983.

Last spring, a petition to save the venue generated over 50,000 signatures, with fans arguing “another part of the musical landscape and history” of London would be “lost forever” if the venue remained closed.