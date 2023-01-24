NYSE temporarily halts trading after glitch caused abnormal swings in share prices

The New York Stock Exchange halted trading in dozens of stocks following market open this morning after an apparent glitch in its system.

Morgan Stanley, AMC Entertainment, McDonalds and Unilever were among the major firms to have had their shares frozen by the exchange, according to its website.

A number of other stocks were frozen after abnormally large swings in their share price after market open this morning in New York, CNBC reported. The outlet reported that the issue appeared to be a technical issues in the system.

Many of the firms have now resumed trading after the interruption, according to its website.