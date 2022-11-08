Nvidia seeks to maintain chip relationship with China despite US export ban

Nvidia, one of the largest American chipmakers, has sought to maintain its trade relationship with China despite the US’ export ban with a new graphics chip.

The company has started production on a computer processor for China, known as A800 GPU, which abides by the new rules that aim to limit the country’s access to high-level chips over concern they could be used for military purposes.

“The A800 meets the US government’s clear test for reduced export control and cannot be programmed to exceed it,” the California-based chipmaker said in a statement on Monday.

Nvidia began production on the chip in the third quarter, the company added, after halting the sale of its popular A100 chip to Chinese customers when the ban was imposed earlier this year.

The ban, officially introduced last month, requires US chipmakers to seek government approval for the export of certain chips to countries such as China and Russia.

The US government’s rules place a cap on the speeds at which chips, intended for artificial intelligence or high-performance computing, can operate.

It is widely viewed as the latest escalation in tensions between Beijing and Washington.