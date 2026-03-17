NuORDER by Lightspeed Announces Partnership with Boozt to Advance Data-Informed Buying to Drive Growth

NuORDER by Lightspeed announces a new strategic relationship with Boozt, a leading Nordic digital retailer, to integrate more buying intelligence into its operations, and to support NuORDER’s continued growth in European markets. The collaboration replaces fragmented spreadsheets and manual workflows with a centralized platform that connects assortments, orders, and product data, increasing visibility in Boozt’s buying process. The improved transparency enables more informed assortment decisions, closer collaboration with wholesale brand partners, and more relevant product offerings for customers.

Boozt will use NuORDER’s platform to connect assortments, orders, and product data in one unified system, bringing more structure to the buying process, reducing duplication and supporting profitable growth. Working with Boozt will help NuORDER build stronger connections with brands in the region and gain deeper insights into European merchandising preferences.

“Boozt Group is excited to partner with NuORDER as we continue to strengthen our digital wholesale ecosystem,” said Evelyne Durhuus Daugberg, Buying Director at Boozt Group. “Building on the strong foundation we already have, NuORDER helps us work more efficiently, both internally and together with our brand partners, by connecting assortments, orders, and product data in one shared platform. Early access to structured data in the buying process enables more proactive planning, sharper assortment decisions, and better forecasting across markets. This partnership supports our ambition to scale a more connected, data-driven way of working that creates value for both partners and customers.”

“Buying decisions define the customer experience long before a product goes live,” said Chris Akrimi, Vice President, Supplier Network & B2B GTM at NuORDER by Lightspeed. “For technology-first ecommerce retailers like Boozt, the ability to tailor assortments to customer shopping habits is a powerful advantage. Our partnership reflects a shared commitment to applying buying intelligence in ways that strengthen assortments and make the customer experience more relevant. As NuORDER continues to expand in Europe, collaborations like this help us support retailers navigating complex, multi-market operations with greater clarity and control.”

Boozt will get a clearer view of its full assortment with this partnership, enabling teams to make more strategic decisions about product mix and allocation across markets. Increased visibility into the full product mix will help the retailer respond quickly to shifts in customer preferences. These improvements allow Boozt to offer customers a more relevant selection of products, enhancing the shopping experience at every touchpoint.

For NuORDER, the Boozt partnership marks a milestone in its European expansion. Collaborating with a leading Nordic digital retailer highlights the platform’s ability to support top e-commerce retailers while managing the complexities of cross-border operations, including multiple currencies and geo-specific buying needs. NuORDER is poised to help more digital retailers scale efficiently across Europe and beyond.

For more information about NuORDER by Lightspeed, please visit www.nuorder.com.

About NuORDER by Lightspeed

NuORDER by Lightspeed is a leading B2B commerce platform powering wholesale buying and selling. NuORDER offers a full suite of commerce solutions engineered to streamline the way brands sell their products all around the world while providing retailers with the insights they need to make better buying decisions. Today, more than 4,000 brands and more than 100,000 vetted retailers use NuORDER to transform their wholesale operations. Lightspeed acquired NuORDER in 2021.

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed’s one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale, and provide exceptional customer experiences. Lightspeed’s cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions, and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality, and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements“), including information regarding Lightspeed’s product offerings and partnerships. Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as “will”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “estimates” or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of Lightspeed’s management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed’s subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Lightspeed considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by Lightspeed. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260317266963/en/

Contact

For further information:

NuORDER by Lightspeed Media Relations – Laura Baumgartner, VP Asylum Public Relations

lbaumgartner@asylumpr.com

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