November crowned best month for aircraft orders despite Covid uncertainties

Aircraft orders went up to 427 in November.

November has registered the highest number of aircraft orders since 2014, despite ongoing industry concerns over the Omicron variant.

Driven mainly by the Dubai Airshow, industry stakeholders have ordered 16 wide-body and 411 single-aisle, for a total of 427 planes.

Deliveries also reported an increase, going up 30 per cent compared with October to 92 aircraft delivered.

“It is encouraging to see a rising and strong demand for new modern fuel-efficient aircraft as airlines look to renew their fleets and advance towards global net zero targets,” said Kevin Craven, chief executive of aerospace trade organisation ADS.

“Building on the progress made in 2021 to ease travel restrictions and enable passengers to return to the air with confidence will support a stronger and sustained recovery for aerospace and the wider UK economy.”

According to ADS, the current backlog of aircraft will lead to several year of work, bringing £186bn into the UK aircraft manufacturing’s pockets.

“In 2022, monthly production is expected to increase as the slow and volatile journey towards recovery continues. ADS will work with our members across the UK aerospace sector to support them through the year ahead,” Craven added.