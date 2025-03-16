‘Nothing is off the table’ as Badenoch set to renew policy offer

Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the opposition (James Manning/PA Wire)

The Conservatives will begin the process of formulating new policies this week as Kemi Badenoch seeks to rebuild her party after its defeat last year.

A Conservative source said “nothing is off the table” in a process that starts on Tuesday and will see Badenoch task her shadow cabinet with coming up with proposals they can put before the electorate.

The source said: “Kemi is not afraid to make sweeping changes where necessary.

“The launch of this policy process will ensure the Conservatives are ready with a plan that will get government working for the British people once more.

“This will be in stark contrast to Keir Starmer and Labour, who have shown they had no plan and are making everything worse.”

The Conservatives’ “policy renewal process” echoes a similar approach taken by the party while in opposition under David Cameron as he attempted to change the Tories’ image, although not every proposal became official party policy.

Shadow cabinet members will lead the process in their respective areas, but will consult party members, supporters, thinktanks and other experts.

Since becoming leader last year, Badenoch has been reluctant to commit to many specific policies, saying she wanted to focus on Conservative principles and rebuilding trust instead.

Despite this, she has made a number of commitments including reversing Labour’s decision to charge VAT on private school fees, restoring the inheritance tax exemption for family-owned farms, increasing defence spending to 3% and disapplying the Human Rights Act from asylum claims.

But she has so far stopped short of calling for the UK to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as several prominent Conservatives including her leadership rival and shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick have advocated.

With Jenrick in charge of the process for determining justice policy, however, such a move could be back on the table.

By Christopher McKeon, PA Political Correspondent