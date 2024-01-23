The Notebook: The future of work, from bees to smart offices

Listed developer Helical and investor Ashby Capital’s JJ Mack Building near Farringdon station even has two bee colonies on its roof.

Where the City’s movers and shakers have their say. Today, Dan Drogman, CEO and co-founder of Smart Spaces with the Notebook pen.

The new tech-driven transformation of London’s work spaces

Working in the City of London has changed hugely in the last five years – with one of the big post-pandemic changes being the rise of advanced technology in office buildings.

Large offices have always had air conditioning, of course, but now workers are using apps created by those landlords to organise their lives and enjoy a more service-based workplace experience.

22 Bishopsgate is a people-led smart building and the City of London’s tallest tower, planned and developed by AXA IM Alts pre-pandemic to be an ultra-smart next-generation workplace in line with these trends.

How to spend money in the café, how to book a desk, how to control the office environment and check London travel times are all possible on building apps. 22 Bishopsgate’s occupiers can add their employee badge to Apple Wallet. This allows them to gain access to the 912 feet tower via their iPhone or Apple Watch via the building app and negating the need for one of the staples of 2000s or 2010s City life – the office pass.

Using the building app, unlike physical cards, there is no waiting time to obtain building credentials for occupiers or their guests and it is far less likely that a bane of City life – the lost pass – sees embarrassed people lurking outside their offices or visitors queuing in reception to gain access.

With an Express Mode, people do not even need to unlock their device – they simply tap the device. And if it has run out of power, they can access the building for up to five hours with Power Reserve.

Building apps are all part of a concerted effort by office owners to work with big employers to get people back to the office in the Square Mile.

Everything needs to be made as easy as possible to get people off the sofa, and if an app makes it quicker to order lunch from people’s desks, why not make it as easy as going to the fridge to make a sandwich?

Green futures: Bee-friendly offices

As well as becoming `smarter’, City of London office buildings are also becoming much more sustainable. Listed developer Helical and investor Ashby Capital’s JJ Mack Building near Farringdon station even has two bee colonies on its roof.

The other clever feature at the JJ Mack Building is the use of monitors which measure the building’s use – so that it powers up when people are at their desk and powers down when people are not there.

Nothing frustrates me more than seeing lights on in buildings in the evenings when no one is working there. It’s fine if people are burning the midnight oil, but in most cases the lights don’t need to be on.

Making ‘smart’ buildings and offices

My brother and our Chief Product Officer Tom started Smart Spaces in 2010, having been coders helping Marriott to run their hotels as cleverly as possible for five years before that.

Our idea is to make office buildings and apartment blocks as `smart’ as possible – ensuring that the lights go off when they should to reduce carbon and helping people to book desks and meeting rooms efficiently so that people aren’t left hovering around aimlessly.

We now run 66 million square feet of property in London and around the world, but we are `boot-strapped’, meaning we do not rely on external funding.

So many technology start-ups rely on venture capital funding that it makes me think they aim too high at first rather than seeking what should be every business’s primary aim: making a profit.

Air quality is London’s future

Improving air quality is fundamental to the future enjoyment of our urban centres. The recent expansion of the Ultra Low Emissions Zone (or the “ULEZ”) has been a clear focus for London’s legislators.

Depolluting the workplace is a vital, and overlooked, component of the air quality discussion. By leveraging biophilic design (indoor planting), natural ventilation and, crucially, smart technology, office owners can improve the sustainable operation of assets and to bolster the wellbeing of occupiers.

Smart Spaces is pioneering new ways to monitor and improve indoor air quality, informing the placement of indoor plants and monitoring for harmful pollutants.

Air quality is central to London’s future as a liveable city. This goes beyond our public spaces and is also true of our workplaces.

Boxing, underdogs and marketing hits

I’m a big boxing fan and was excited to meet Tyson Fury and get a signed glove earlier this year.

But while I love Fury, he got complacent when he beat former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou only on points in November.

But I really applaud Gymshark’s marketing of Ngannou – backing the underdog and coming up trumps was so clever.

I’m excited by Fury’s February heavyweight unification fight with Oleksandr Usyk – I’m sure Fury will be in better shape mentally and physically for the big one.