Boost for London’s film sector as Garden Studios opens virtual production stage

London’s film industry received another vote of confidence today as film company Garden Studios is expanding in the capital.

The company told City AM. today it has doubled its presence on Waxlow Road in West London to 127,000 sq ft., which includes a new virtual production stage.

The film infrastructure investment is another pandemic recovery boost for London’s struggling movie industry, following last week’s announcement that the Hollywood backer behind a major new film studio complex in east London is pumping a further £50m into the project.

Read more: Hollywood real estate firm expands £350m east London film studio project

West London hub

Garden Studios’ new site, the Orchid Production Village, comprises eleven offices, two shooting spaces totaling around 40,000 sq.ft as well as a 16,000 sq.ft workshop, in addition to three soundstages, three shooting spaces and four production offices.

Located in Park Royal, West London, a new virtual production stage, comprising 4,800 sq ft, has been added to the studio complex.

The virtual production facility allows filmmakers to shoot live action footage within a pre-visualised virtual world, mostly used for science fiction, action movies, horrors, fantasy or adventure films.

Thomas Hoegh, the founder and CEO of Garden Studios, said expanding his studio was simply “essential” as the UK is increasingly a popular filming destination

Mark Pilborough-Skinner, virtual production supervisor at Garden Studios, explained to City A.M. that a virtual production stage was a logical part of that expansion since demands and expectations within the film industry are maturing.

“Virtual production is the natural successor to greenscreen and a sure staple of the film industry for years to come. We have worked incredibly hard, with some of the best industry minds- to develop this studio,” he added.

Read more: Cineworld confirms May reopening plans as it lines up film deal