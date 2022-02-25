Take your workspace to the next level in Whitechapel

As we tentatively return to something approaching ‘normal’ following the pandemic, many businesses find themselves in a tricky situation. Working from home full-time is gladly receding into the rear-view mirror but the old, static office model now seems a little antiquated.

Modern workers require the flexibility of hybrid working, and office spaces need to be streamlined, pleasant and convenient in order to tempt back the best candidates. “Having a supportive environment post-Covid means you don’t have to tell people to come back, they come back,” Tim Bowder-Ridger, principal at Conran and Partners, told City A.M. last month.

As ever with property, the top three priorities are location, location and location. Whitechapel is one of those rare London areas that has something for everyone.

It’s within easy walking distance of the City, making it ideal for the finance crowd. It shares some of Shoreditch’s arty DNA, making it attractive to creatives. Its ancient streets are filled with fascinating architectural and historical nuggets, and it’s home to a plethora of excellent bars and restaurants.

“Over the past decade, Whitechapel has evolved into a vibrant district for Londoners to live, work and play,” says Marc Wilder, Leasing Director at GPE. “Today it forms the epitome of the ‘15-minute neighbourhood’, on the edge of the City, thriving with homes, bars, restaurants, arts and culture on the doorstep, all with authenticity.

“There’s street art in abundance and a number of revered galleries including The Whitechapel Gallery, mixed with trendy cafes, bars and vintage shops. The location attracts professionals and businesses in a range of sectors from arts to media, finance and tech.

“It’s incredibly well connected, being close to three stations – Whitechapel [with Crossrail arriving soon], Aldgate and Aldgate East – while only a nine-minute walk from Liverpool Street Station. There is also a trio of green spaces, with Weaver’s Fields, Mile End Park and Victoria Park all nearby.”

The area has seen a boom in both commercial and residential developments, with some of the most exciting projects in the capital cropping up to cater for the soaring demand. One of these is The Hickman by GPE, a state of the art office space with onsite amenities including a cafe, courtyard and terraces, bicycle storage and a wealth of breakout workspaces.

The former industrial building was once home to Buck & Hickman saw and tool makers, although things have become rather more high-tech since then, with super-fast wi-fi throughout and a smart workplace app called sesame that allows seamless management of bookings and building interface.

Split spaces are available from 4,600 sq ft and can include fully fitted options that allow you to customise the space to your exact specifications. You can even opt for a fully managed office, meaning workspace experts are on hand to make sure your office runs like clockwork.

“The Hickman is a thoughtfully-designed, smart workplace of the future that caters to the hybrid working revolution,” says Wilder. “It provides sustainable indoor and outdoor spaces for businesses and customers to flourish, all connected by the latest technology. In fact, it is the first building globally to achieve the prestigious SmartScore ‘Platinum’ rating.”

If you’re relocating offices and want to future-proof your business, Whitechapel’s The Hickman could be the answer.

For more information go to the-hickman.co.uk

Area highlights

• One of London’s top contemporary galleries, Whitechapel Gallery has hosted exhibitions for some of the world’s top artists, from Arshile Gorky to Lucian Freud.

• Genesis Cinema, regularly voted one of London’s best cinemas, is a local multiplex done right. With stylish bar spaces and a mix of mainstream and smaller movies, it’s the heart of this bustling community.

• Crossrail will revolutionise parts of London, making its extremities to the east and west far more accessible. With Whitechapel one of the new stops, this makes commuting in and visiting clients dramatically easier for tens of thousands of Londoners.

• When it comes to local restaurants that have gained a reputation far beyond their catchment area, Tayyabs is up there with the best of them. This 500-seat Punjabi grill is as good as all the hype suggests.

• One of the lesser known destinations in Whitechapel is Dennis Severs’ House, a time capsule museum in which each room has been decorated to reflect a different period in time.