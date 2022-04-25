Not all fluff: UK’s largest laundry service snaps up rival

Laundryheap offers an on-demand delivery bike services in London (Photo: Laundryheap)

The UK’s largest on-demand laundry and dry-cleaning service Laundryheap has snapped up its rival to become a clothes-cleaning-behemoth.

Laundryheap, founded in 2014, has bought Laundrapp from Inc Retail for an undisclosed sum.

The London-based company, which partners with Holiday Inn, Premier Inn, Best Western and Just Eat, operates in 10 markets outside of the UK, including the US, Singapore and the UAE.

It follows eye-watering levels of growth last year, topping a 300 per cent rise in business, as the business looks to bolster both its consumer and B2B offerings.

Laundrapp, founded by London-headquartered investment firm Hambro Perks, snapped up fellow laundrette Washbox in 2015, before merging with London dry-cleaners Zipjet.

“In 2014, on-demand laundry and dry-cleaning became a hugely competitive space almost overnight,” CEO and founder Deyan Dmitrov explained.

“The acquisition of Laundrapp is a testament to the resilience of our model and ongoing demand for high-quality, reliable on-demand laundry services. We’re delighted to be expanding our UK footprint.”

Laundryheap has been snagged some £7m in venture capital and angel investment to date.