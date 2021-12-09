Norton Rose Fulbright names new global chair as Farmida Bi

Norton Rose Fulbright has named its next global chair as Farmida Bi CBE, London capital markets and Islamic finance partner.

Named in the top five of a “Muslim Women Power List” by The Times among a host of legal accolades, Bi is a legal expert in debt capital markets and Islamic finance as a form of ethical finance.

She was elected by Norton Rose Fulbright partners as the firm’s EMEA chair in 2018 for a three-year term.

“Farmida Bi has distinguished herself as a leader at our firm and an award-winning lawyer in the global business community,” said global chief executive Gerry Pecht of the firm’s incoming global chair.

Bi will replace Shauna Clark from January 1 2022.