Norton Rose Fulbright cuts over 100 London jobs

Norton Rose Fulbright has cut 132 roles in its Europe, Middle East and Asia division, with London the worst affected city.

The international law firm has made 114 redundancies in London, largely of secretarial and business service functions, including some contractors and 19 individuals of counsel and associate level.

Read more: Canary Wharf could move into Zone 1 under new Transport for London plans

Norton Rose Fulbright has contacted those affected and said it is offering them financial and professional support.

The redundancies came after the Europe, Middle East and Asia management team completed a review of the region.

Read more: London needs offices to thrive to secure its global future

EMEA managing partner Peter Scott said: “We have taken the decision to restructure our business services operating model to set us up to lead and thrive in a period of change and uncertainty.

“Unfortunately a number of colleagues who have made important contributions will leave us. We have followed a process that is as fair, robust and sensitive as possible, to bring a swift resolution.”