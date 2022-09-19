Northern joins Avanti and TransPennine and reduces services

State-owned rail operator Northern has followed the likes of Avanti West Coast and TransPennine and reduced services, after it admitted it was struggling to operate a full schedule.

The rail operator runs services in Northern England, connecting major cities such as Liverpool and Manchester.

It has been under the Department for Transport’s ownership since 1 March 2020 after it ceased to be financially sustainable a few months earlier.

Northern blamed the scaling down on “high levels of sickness” and “ongoing challenges” with rostering while declining to say how many services will be impacted, the Sunday Times first reported.

“This is due to a number of factors including higher levels of staff sickness and, of course, the ongoing and high- profile industrial relations issues with the trade unions, which have their own impact on our ability to operate a full timetable,” Northern’s regional director Chris Jackson told the outlet.

Northern was not available for immediate comment.

The operator’s decision comes on the heels of First Group-owned Avanti and TransPennine Express axing train services due to staffing issues.

Avanti is a joint venture between FirstGroup and Italian state operator Trenitalia, while TransPennine is a subsidiary of FirstGroup.

TransPennine announced earlier this month it was forced to reduce its 40 routes to 31 from 12 September while Avanti West Coast axed most trains between London and Manchester.