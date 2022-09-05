TransPennine joins Avanti and cut services due to staffing shortages

TransPennine Express has announced it will cut around one in four services from 12 September as a result of staff shortages.

It is the second train company forced to alter its schedule in a matter of weeks, after Avanti West Coast axed most trains between London and Manchester following staffing issues.

TransPennine routes will be reduced from 40 to 31, including the 7.10am train between Manchester airport and Glasgow as well as the 12.12pm service from Liverpool Lime Street to Preston.

“In normal circumstances, we have enough people to fully operate our scheduled timetable, however the combination of factors has put unprecedented pressure on our ability to operate a consistent service,” said Jerry Farquharson, TransPennine’s service planning and performance director.

“This temporary amended timetable for our services between the North West of England and Scotland will help us provide more stability and certainty for customers travelling on this route.”

The operator said it had measures in place to communicate the revised timetable to those affected.

Despite timetable issues showing no sign of abating soon, Avanti West Coast is set to receive fresh government support in the form of a new long-term contract, City A.M. reported.

The operator was also hit by the resignation of managing director Phil Whittingham, who will step down on 15 September, as well as a new strike.

City A.M. has approached the Department for Transport for comment.