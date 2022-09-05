BBC brings in Bain & Co to help make a licence fee freeze plan

BBC have called in Bain & Co to review its funding strategy as the licence freeze sinks in for the broadcaster.

BBC have called in Bain & Co to review its funding strategy as the licence freeze sinks in for the broadcaster.

The world-leading consultancy will be helping the Beeb put together a wide-ranging blueprint for its future, as first reported by Mark Kleinman for Sky News.

Nadine Dorries confirmed in January that the BBC licence fee would be frozen for two years, leaving a gaping hole in its finances.

It is understood that Bain’s work with the BBC got the green light before the firm was given a three-year ban from working on UK public sector contracts following claims that it facilitated “state capture and corruption by the South African government.”

City A.M. reported yesterday that the consulting giant is set to challenge the Cabinet Office’s decision via a judicial review.

MPs are set to quiz the BBC on the licence fee, impartiality, and earnings later today.

City A.M. has approached the BBC and Bain for comment.