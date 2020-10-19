Nokia named as NASA partner to build mobile network on the moon

Finland tech infrastructure company Nokia has been selected by Nasa to build the first mobile network on the moon, the company said today.

The lunar network will be part of the US space agency’s efforts to return humans to the moon by 2024 and to build a long-term human presence and settlements there under its Artemis program.

Read more: Nasa launches ninth Mars mission in hunt for signs of past life

The contract is reportedly worth around $14m.

Nokia’s moon mobile network will first bea 4G/LTE network, but will eventually transition to 5G.

The statement from Nokia’s Bell Labs unit said: “The system could support lunar surface communications at greater distances, increased speeds, and provide more reliability than current standards,” the announcement also reads.”

Read more: BT taps Nokia to replace Huawei in 5G networks