SpaceX and Nasa launch astronauts in recycled rocket

SpaceX and Nasa have teamed up yet again to launch four astronauts into space onboard a recycled rocket.

In a landmark flight, it is the first time a rocket from a previous flight has been re-launched into space successfully.

Currently on-route to the International Space Station, the Crew-2 mission is the third trip SpaceX has facilitated with Nasa astronauts.

Prepared for a six-month stay, the astronauts are travelling in the Falcon 9, which took the exact same flight in November last year – on SpaceX’s second astronaut flight.

The Dragon Capsule, which houses the astronauts, was also recycled from SpaceX’s first-ever crewed mission in May.

The launch comes as Elon Musk’s SpaceX won a NASA contract last week to send humans to the Moon in the next decade.

The space agency announced last Friday that Musk had fought off rival tech billionaire Jeff Bezos’ to land the $2.89bn contract.

The lander is based on SpaceX’s Starship craft, which is being tested at a site in southern Texas.

